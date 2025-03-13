In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R [2019-2022] and Tata Tiago NRG, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Wagon R [2019-2022] Price starts at Rs. 4.93 Lakhs (last recorded price) for LXi 1.0, Tata Tiago NRG Price starts at Rs. 7.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XZ MT. Wagon R [2019-2022]: 998 cc engine, 21.79 kmpl mileage. Tiago NRG: 1199 cc engine, 20.09 to 26.49 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Wagon R [2019-2022] vs Tiago NRG Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Wagon r [2019-2022]
|Tiago nrg
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 4.93 Lakhs
|₹ 7.2 Lakhs
|Mileage
|21.79 kmpl
|20.09 to 26.49 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|1199 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|3