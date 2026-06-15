Wagon R [2019-2022] vs Tiago EV [2022-2026] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Wagon r [2019-2022] Tiago ev [2022-2026] Brand Maruti Suzuki Tata Price ₹ 4.93 Lakhs ₹ 7.99 Lakhs Range - 250-315 km/charge Mileage 21.79 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 19.2 kWh Engine Capacity 998 cc - Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 2 Hours 36 Minutes(7.2 kW AC Charger)

In 2026 when choosing among the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R [2019-2022] and Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Wagon R [2019-2022] Price starts at Rs. 4.93 Lakhs (last recorded price) for LXi 1.0 and Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE Medium Range. Wagon R [2019-2022]: 998 cc engine, 21.79 kmpl mileage. Tiago EV [2022-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 19.2 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.