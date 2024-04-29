Wagon R [2019-2022] vs Punch CNG [2021-2026] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Wagon r [2019-2022] Punch cng [2021-2026] Brand Maruti Suzuki Tata Price ₹ 4.93 Lakhs ₹ 7.1 Lakhs Mileage 21.79 kmpl 26.99 kmpl Engine Capacity 998 cc 1199 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual Cylinders 3 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R [2019-2022] and Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Wagon R [2019-2022] Price starts at Rs. 4.93 Lakhs (last recorded price) for LXi 1.0, Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] Price starts at Rs. 7.1 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Pure iCNG. Wagon R [2019-2022]: 998 cc engine, 21.79 kmpl mileage. Punch CNG [2021-2026]: 1199 cc engine, 26.99 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.