Wagon R [2019-2022] vs Nexon [2020-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Wagon r [2019-2022] Nexon [2020-2023] Brand Maruti Suzuki Tata Price ₹ 4.93 Lakhs ₹ 7 Lakhs Mileage 21.79 kmpl 17.05 to 24.07 kmpl Engine Capacity 998 cc 1199 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R [2019-2022] and Tata Nexon [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Wagon R [2019-2022] Price starts at Rs. 4.93 Lakhs (last recorded price) for LXi 1.0, Tata Nexon [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 7 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE. Wagon R [2019-2022]: 998 cc engine, 21.79 kmpl mileage. Nexon [2020-2023]: 1199 cc engine, 17.05 to 24.07 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.