Wagon R [2019-2022] vs Altroz CNG [2023-2025] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Wagon r [2019-2022] Altroz cng [2023-2025] Brand Maruti Suzuki Tata Price ₹ 4.93 Lakhs ₹ 7.45 Lakhs Mileage 21.79 kmpl 26.2 to 26.2 kmpl Engine Capacity 998 cc 1199 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual Cylinders 3 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R [2019-2022] and Tata Altroz CNG [2023-2025], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Wagon R [2019-2022] Price starts at Rs. 4.93 Lakhs (last recorded price) for LXi 1.0, Tata Altroz CNG [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 7.45 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE. Wagon R [2019-2022]: 998 cc engine, 21.79 kmpl mileage. Altroz CNG [2023-2025]: 1199 cc engine, 26.2 to 26.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.