Wagon R [2019-2022] vs Rapid TSI Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Wagon r [2019-2022] Rapid tsi Brand Maruti Suzuki Skoda Price ₹ 4.93 Lakhs ₹ 7.79 Lakhs Mileage 21.79 kmpl 16.2 to 18.9 kmpl Engine Capacity 998 cc 999 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R [2019-2022] and Skoda Rapid TSI, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Wagon R [2019-2022] Price starts at Rs. 4.93 Lakhs (last recorded price) for LXi 1.0, Skoda Rapid TSI Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Rider. Wagon R [2019-2022]: 998 cc engine, 21.79 kmpl mileage. Rapid TSI: 999 cc engine, 16.2 to 18.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.