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HomeCompare CarsWagon R [2019-2022] vs Kwid

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R [2019-2022] vs Renault Kwid

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R [2019-2022] and Renault Kwid, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Wagon R [2019-2022] Price starts at Rs. 4.93 Lakhs (last recorded price) for LXi 1.0, Renault Kwid Price starts at Rs. 4.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Evolution Petrol Manual. Wagon R [2019-2022]: 998 cc engine, 21.79 kmpl mileage. Kwid: 999 cc engine, 21.46 to 22.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Wagon R [2019-2022] vs Kwid Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Wagon r [2019-2022] Kwid
BrandMaruti SuzukiRenault
Price₹ 4.93 Lakhs₹ 4.53 Lakhs
Mileage21.79 kmpl21.46 to 22.3 kmpl
Engine Capacity998 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders33

Filters
Wagon R [2019-2022]
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R [2019-2022]
LXi 1.0
₹4.93 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Kwid
Renault Kwid
Evolution Petrol Manual
₹4.53 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Specification
Engine Type
K10B1.0L
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicablePetrol
Driving Range
697.28-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
90 Nm @ 3500 rpm91 Nm @ 4250 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
21.79-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
67 bhp @ 5500 rpm67 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
4.7-
Rear Brake Type
Drum-
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Front Tyres
155 / 80 R13-
Wheels
Steel Rims-
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam with Coil SpringTwist beam Suspension with coil spring
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut with Coil SpringMacPherson strut with lower transverse link
Rear Tyres
155 / 80 R13-
Ground Clearance
170184 mm
Length
36553731 mm
Wheelbase
24352422 mm
Kerb Weight
805-
Height
16751474 mm
Width
16201579 mm
Bootspace
341-
No of Seating Rows
22
Seating Capacity
55 Person
Doors
55 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
3228 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
No-
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Parking Sensors
Rear-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No-
Parking Assist
No-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)-
Anti-glare Mirrors
No-
Cruise Control
No-
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
1-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No-
Tachometer
No-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips-
Shift Indicator
Dynamic-
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
No-
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital-
Average Speed
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Door Ajar Warning
Yes-
Clock
Digital-
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Seat Adjustment
No-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
Yes-
Speed Sensing Door Lock
No-
Central Locking
Remote-
Rub - Strips
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
No-
Body Kit
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Internally Adjustable-
Power Windows
Front Only-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No-
Rear Defogger
No-
One Touch -Down
Driver-
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Exterior Door Handles
Black-
Interior Door Handles
Unpainted-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black-
Door Pockets
Front & Rear-
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Key-
Rear Wiper
No-
One Touch - Up
No-
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
No-
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cup Holders
Front Only-
Warranty (Years)
2-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000-
Cornering Headlights
No-
Headlights
Halogen-
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesNo
Tail Lights
Halogen-
Daytime Running Lights
NoYes
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front-
Follow me home headlamps
No-
Puddle Lamps
No-
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
No-
CD Player
No-
Steering mounted controls
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)-
iPod Compatibility
No-
Bluetooth Compatibility
No-
Speakers
No-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No-
Internal Hard-drive
No-
AM/FM Radio
No-
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
DVD Playback
No-
MP3 Playback
No-
USB Compatibility
No-
GPS Navigation System
No-
Voice Command
No-
Aux Compatibility
No-
Display
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
No-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Airbags
1 Airbags (Driver)-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph-
Child Seat Anchor Points
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
Seat Belt Warning
Yes-
NCAP Rating
2 Star (Global NCAP)-
Seat Upholstery
Fabric-
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
No-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
No-
Split Rear Seat
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)4 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual)
Interior Colours
Beige and Black-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Front Seatback Pockets
No-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)4 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual)
EMI
11,757NaN
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On Renault Kwid - 2026 Benefits upto INR 15,000. ...
Applicable on kwidauthentic-mt & 10 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
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