In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R [2019-2022] and Renault Kiger, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Wagon R [2019-2022] Price starts at Rs. 4.93 Lakhs (last recorded price) for LXi 1.0, Renault Kiger Price starts at Rs. 5.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Authentic. Wagon R [2019-2022]: 998 cc engine, 21.79 kmpl mileage. Kiger: 999 cc engine, 18.24 to 20.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Wagon R [2019-2022] vs Kiger Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Wagon r [2019-2022]
|Kiger
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Renault
|Price
|₹ 4.93 Lakhs
|₹ 5.81 Lakhs
|Mileage
|21.79 kmpl
|18.24 to 20.5 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|3