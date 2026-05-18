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HomeCompare CarsWagon R [2019-2022] vs Duster

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R [2019-2022] vs Renault Duster

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R [2019-2022] and Renault Duster, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Wagon R [2019-2022] Price starts at Rs. 4.93 Lakhs (last recorded price) for LXi 1.0, Renault Duster Price starts at Rs. 10.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Authentic 1.0L Turbo Petrol MT. Wagon R [2019-2022]: 998 cc engine, 21.79 kmpl mileage. Duster: 999 cc engine, 13 to 15 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Wagon R [2019-2022] vs Duster Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Wagon r [2019-2022] Duster
BrandMaruti SuzukiRenault
Price₹ 4.93 Lakhs₹ 10.49 Lakhs
Mileage21.79 kmpl13 to 15 kmpl
Engine Capacity998 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders33

Filters
Wagon R [2019-2022]
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R [2019-2022]
LXi 1.0
₹4.93 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Duster
Renault Duster
Authentic 1.0L Turbo Petrol MT
₹10.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R [2019-2022] Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
K10BTurbo TCe 100
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
697.28-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
90 Nm @ 3500 rpm166 Nm @ 2000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
21.79-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
67 bhp @ 5500 rpm99 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline
Minimum Turning Radius
4.7-
Rear Brake Type
Drum-
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Front Tyres
155 / 80 R13-
Wheels
Steel Rims-
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam with Coil Spring-
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut with Coil Spring-
Rear Tyres
155 / 80 R13-
Ground Clearance
170212 mm
Length
36554343 mm
Wheelbase
24352657 mm
Kerb Weight
805-
Height
16751701 mm
Width
16201815 mm
Bootspace
341-
No of Seating Rows
22
Seating Capacity
55 Person
Doors
5-
Fuel Tank Capacity
32-
Features
Steering Adjustment
No-
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Parking Sensors
Rear-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No-
Parking Assist
No-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)-
Anti-glare Mirrors
No-
Cruise Control
No-
Heater
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
1-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No-
Tachometer
NoDigital
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips Electronic
Shift Indicator
Dynamic-
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
NoNo
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital7" TFT with Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Average Speed
NoYes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Seat Adjustment
No-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoYes
Central Locking
RemoteKeyless
Rub - Strips
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
No-
Body Kit
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableExternally Adjustable
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear Power Windows
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No-
Rear Defogger
NoNo
One Touch -Down
Driver-
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Black-
Interior Door Handles
Unpainted-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black-
Door Pockets
Front & Rear-
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with KeyManual
Rear Wiper
NoNo
One Touch - Up
No-
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
No-
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cup Holders
Front OnlyCupholders in Front Only
Warranty (Years)
2-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000-
Cornering Headlights
No-
Headlights
Halogen-
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Tail Lights
Halogen-
Daytime Running Lights
No-
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front-
Follow me home headlamps
No-
Puddle Lamps
No-
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
No-
CD Player
No-
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)No
iPod Compatibility
No-
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoNo
Speakers
No-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No-
Internal Hard-drive
No-
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
DVD Playback
No-
MP3 Playback
No-
USB Compatibility
No-
GPS Navigation System
No-
Voice Command
No-
Aux Compatibility
No-
Display
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Airbags
1 Airbags (Driver)-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph-
Child Seat Anchor Points
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
2 Star (Global NCAP)-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
NoYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
No-
Split Rear Seat
No60:40:00
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Interior Colours
Beige and Black-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Folding Rear Seat
FullFlat
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Front Seatback Pockets
No-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
5,47,01212,00,182
Ex-Showroom Price
4,93,00010,49,000
RTO
27,2201,04,900
Insurance
26,29245,782
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
11,75725,796
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Refined EngineImpressive Ride QualityWell-Equipped Mid-Spec Trim

Cons

Poor Rear Camera FeedLong Clutch Pedal TravelNo Automatic Gearbox

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Latest Car & Bike News

The entry-level Renault Duster Authentic variant has begun reaching dealerships ahead of wider market availability.
Renault Duster base Authentic variant starts arriving at dealerships
18 May 2026
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R becomes India's first flex-fuel car with the introduction of the BioFlex variant.
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Flex Fuel launched at 7.24 lakh, but there's a catch
15 Jun 2026
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, April 1: Maruti Suzuki Wagon R tops PV sales, Tata Punch EV bestselling EV, Citroen dark editions confirmed
2 Apr 2025
Maruti Suzuki WagonR is one of Maruti Suzuki's best-selling models in India.
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R becomes dearer, price hiked by up to 15,000
16 Feb 2025
The Duster Adventure Edition comes with cosmetic changes only.
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14 Jul 2026
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  News

Latest Videos

Maruti claims the fuel efficiency figure for the manual gearbox stands at 24.79 kmpl whereas the AMT transmission is rated at 25.71 kmpl. While driving in the city, we noticed efficiency hovering around the 14 kmpl mark but we will have to do proper tests to further comment on its real world performance.
Five reasons why Maruti Suzuki Dzire remains a hit in India after 16 years
30 Dec 2024
Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 sedan has secured five-star safety rating at the Global NCAP crash tests. This is the highest safety rating achieved by any Maruti car at any crash tests globally. Maruti will launch the new Dzire in India on November 11.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire gets 5-star safety rating at Global NCAP: Safest Maruti car ever
8 Nov 2024
Renault is expected to relaunch the new generation Duster SUV in India by 2025. The compact SUV was earlier pulled out by the French auto giant due to stricter emission norms.
India-bound 2024 Renault Duster SUV: First look
1 Dec 2023
Renault has unveiled its new compact SUV Austral for global markets.
2022 Renault Austral compact SUV: First look
9 Mar 2022
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Renault Kiger SUV, Triber MPV launched with updates. Check new price and features
19 Feb 2025
Maruti Suzuki has luanched the new Dzire at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.79 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory) to renew rivalry with other sub-compact sedans like Honda Amaze and Hyundai Aura.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 review: Aura enhanced to Amaze sedan lovers?
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