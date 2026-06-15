In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R [2019-2022] and Nissan Magnite, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Wagon R [2019-2022] Price starts at Rs. 4.93 Lakhs (last recorded price) for LXi 1.0, Nissan Magnite Price starts at Rs. 5.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Visia B4D 1.0 Petrol MT. Wagon R [2019-2022]: 998 cc engine, 21.79 kmpl mileage. Magnite: 999 cc engine, 17.9 to 24 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Wagon R [2019-2022] vs Magnite Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Wagon r [2019-2022]
|Magnite
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Nissan
|Price
|₹ 4.93 Lakhs
|₹ 5.65 Lakhs
|Mileage
|21.79 kmpl
|17.9 to 24 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|3