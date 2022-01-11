In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R [2019-2022] and Nissan Kicks, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Wagon R [2019-2022] Price starts at Rs. 4.93 Lakhs (last recorded price) for LXi 1.0, Nissan Kicks Price starts at Rs. 9.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XL 1.5. Wagon R [2019-2022]: 998 cc engine, 21.79 kmpl mileage. Kicks: 1330 cc engine, 13.9 to 15.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Wagon R [2019-2022] vs Kicks Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Wagon r [2019-2022]
|Kicks
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Nissan
|Price
|₹ 4.93 Lakhs
|₹ 9.5 Lakhs
|Mileage
|21.79 kmpl
|13.9 to 15.8 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|1330 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|4