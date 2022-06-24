Vitara Brezza vs Polo Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Vitara brezza Polo Brand Maruti Suzuki Volkswagen Price ₹ 7.61 Lakhs ₹ 5.83 Lakhs Mileage 17.0 to 18.7 kmpl 16.4 to 18.2 kmpl Engine Capacity 1462 cc 999 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Volkswagen Polo, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Price starts at Rs. 7.61 Lakhs (last recorded price) for LXi, Volkswagen Polo Price starts at Rs. 5.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Trendline 1.0L MPI. Vitara Brezza: 1462 cc engine, 17.0 to 18.7 kmpl mileage. Polo: 999 cc engine, 16.4 to 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.