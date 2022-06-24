In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Toyota Yaris, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Price starts at Rs. 7.61 Lakhs (last recorded price) for LXi, Toyota Yaris Price starts at Rs. 9.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) for J MT OPT. Vitara Brezza: 1462 cc engine, 17.0 to 18.7 kmpl mileage. Yaris: 1496 cc engine, 17.1 to 17.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Vitara Brezza vs Yaris Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Vitara brezza
|Yaris
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 7.61 Lakhs
|₹ 9.16 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.0 to 18.7 kmpl
|17.1 to 17.8 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1462 cc
|1496 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift
|Cylinders
|4
|4