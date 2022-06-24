Vitara Brezza vs Yaris Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Vitara brezza Yaris Brand Maruti Suzuki Toyota Price ₹ 7.61 Lakhs ₹ 9.16 Lakhs Mileage 17.0 to 18.7 kmpl 17.1 to 17.8 kmpl Engine Capacity 1462 cc 1496 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Toyota Yaris, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Price starts at Rs. 7.61 Lakhs (last recorded price) for LXi, Toyota Yaris Price starts at Rs. 9.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) for J MT OPT. Vitara Brezza: 1462 cc engine, 17.0 to 18.7 kmpl mileage. Yaris: 1496 cc engine, 17.1 to 17.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.