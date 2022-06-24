In 2026 when choosing among the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Price starts at Rs. 7.61 Lakhs (last recorded price) for LXi and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Price starts at Rs. 11.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E NeoDrive. Vitara Brezza: 1462 cc engine, 17.0 to 18.7 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser Hyryder: 1462 cc engine, 19.2 to 27.97 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Vitara Brezza vs Urban Cruiser Hyryder Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Vitara brezza
|Urban cruiser hyryder
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 7.61 Lakhs
|₹ 11.31 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|950 km/charge
|Mileage
|17.0 to 18.7 kmpl
|19.2 to 27.97 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1462 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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