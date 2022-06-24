Vitara Brezza vs Urban Cruiser Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Vitara brezza Urban cruiser Brand Maruti Suzuki Toyota Price ₹ 7.61 Lakhs ₹ 8.5 Lakhs Mileage 17.0 to 18.7 kmpl 17 to 18.7 kmpl Engine Capacity 1462 cc 1462 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Toyota Urban Cruiser, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Price starts at Rs. 7.61 Lakhs (last recorded price) for LXi, Toyota Urban Cruiser Price starts at Rs. 8.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Mid Grade MT. Vitara Brezza: 1462 cc engine, 17.0 to 18.7 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser: 1462 cc engine, 17 to 18.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.