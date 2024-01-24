In 2026 when choosing among the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Tata Tigor EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Price starts at Rs. 7.61 Lakhs (last recorded price) for LXi and Tata Tigor EV Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XE. Vitara Brezza: 1462 cc engine, 17.0 to 18.7 kmpl mileage. Tigor EV gets a battery pack of up to 26 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Vitara Brezza vs Tigor EV Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Vitara brezza
|Tigor ev
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 7.61 Lakhs
|₹ 12.49 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|315 km/charge
|Mileage
|17.0 to 18.7 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|26 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|1462 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|9 Hours 24 Minutes(3.3 kW AC Charger)