In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Tata Tigor, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Price starts at Rs. 7.61 Lakhs (last recorded price) for LXi, Tata Tigor Price starts at Rs. 5.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XM. Vitara Brezza: 1462 cc engine, 17.0 to 18.7 kmpl mileage. Tigor: 1199 cc engine, 19.2 to 26.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Vitara Brezza vs Tigor Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Vitara brezza
|Tigor
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 7.61 Lakhs
|₹ 5.55 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.0 to 18.7 kmpl
|19.2 to 26.4 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1462 cc
|1199 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3