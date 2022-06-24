In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Tata Tiago NRG, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Price starts at Rs. 7.61 Lakhs (last recorded price) for LXi, Tata Tiago NRG Price starts at Rs. 7.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XZ MT. Vitara Brezza: 1462 cc engine, 17.0 to 18.7 kmpl mileage. Tiago NRG: 1199 cc engine, 20.09 to 26.49 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Vitara Brezza vs Tiago NRG Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Vitara brezza
|Tiago nrg
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 7.61 Lakhs
|₹ 7.2 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.0 to 18.7 kmpl
|20.09 to 26.49 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1462 cc
|1199 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3