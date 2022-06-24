Vitara Brezza vs Tiago EV [2022-2026] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Vitara brezza Tiago ev [2022-2026] Brand Maruti Suzuki Tata Price ₹ 7.61 Lakhs ₹ 7.99 Lakhs Range - 250-315 km/charge Mileage 17.0 to 18.7 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 19.2 kWh Engine Capacity 1462 cc - Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 2 Hours 36 Minutes(7.2 kW AC Charger)

In 2026 when choosing among the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Price starts at Rs. 7.61 Lakhs (last recorded price) for LXi and Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE Medium Range. Vitara Brezza: 1462 cc engine, 17.0 to 18.7 kmpl mileage. Tiago EV [2022-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 19.2 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.