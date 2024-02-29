In 2024 when choosing among the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Tata Punch EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, In 2024 when choosing among the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Tata Punch EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Price starts at Rs. 7.61 Lakhs (last recorded price) for LXi and Tata Punch EV Price starts at Rs. 10.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart 3.3. Vitara Brezza: 1462 cc engine, 17.0 to 18.7 kmpl mileage. Punch EV gets a battery pack of up to 25 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. Vitara Brezza vs Punch EV Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Vitara brezza Punch ev Brand Maruti Suzuki Tata Price ₹ 7.61 Lakhs ₹ 10.99 Lakhs Range - 315-421 km/charge Mileage 17.0 to 18.7 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 25 kWh Engine Capacity 1462 cc - Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Charging Time - -