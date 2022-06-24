Vitara Brezza vs Punch CNG [2021-2026] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Vitara brezza Punch cng [2021-2026] Brand Maruti Suzuki Tata Price ₹ 7.61 Lakhs ₹ 7.1 Lakhs Mileage 17.0 to 18.7 kmpl 26.99 kmpl Engine Capacity 1462 cc 1199 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual Cylinders 4 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Price starts at Rs. 7.61 Lakhs (last recorded price) for LXi, Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] Price starts at Rs. 7.1 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Pure iCNG. Vitara Brezza: 1462 cc engine, 17.0 to 18.7 kmpl mileage. Punch CNG [2021-2026]: 1199 cc engine, 26.99 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.