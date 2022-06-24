Vitara Brezza vs Nexon EV Prime Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Vitara brezza nexon ev prime Brand Maruti Suzuki Tata Price ₹ 7.61 Lakhs ₹ 14.99 Lakhs Range - 312 km/charge Mileage 17.0 to 18.7 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 30.2 kwh Engine Capacity 1462 cc - Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 9 Hrs

In 2026 when choosing among the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Tata Nexon EV Prime, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Price starts at Rs. 7.61 Lakhs (last recorded price) for LXi and Tata Nexon EV Prime Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM. Vitara Brezza: 1462 cc engine, 17.0 to 18.7 kmpl mileage. Nexon EV Prime gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.