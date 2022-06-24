In 2026 when choosing among the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Tata Nexon EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Price starts at Rs. 7.61 Lakhs (last recorded price) for LXi and Tata Nexon EV Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Creative Plus Medium Range. Vitara Brezza: 1462 cc engine, 17.0 to 18.7 kmpl mileage. Nexon EV gets a battery pack of up to 30 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Vitara Brezza vs Nexon EV Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Vitara brezza
|Nexon ev
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 7.61 Lakhs
|₹ 12.49 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|325-465 km/charge
|Mileage
|17.0 to 18.7 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|30 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|1462 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4 Hours 20 Minutes (7.2 kW AC Charger)