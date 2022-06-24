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Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza vs Tata Nexon

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Tata Nexon, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Price starts at Rs. 7.61 Lakhs (last recorded price) for LXi, Tata Nexon Price starts at Rs. 7.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart 1.2 Petrol 5MT. Vitara Brezza: 1462 cc engine, 17.0 to 18.7 kmpl mileage. Nexon: 1199 cc engine, 17.01 to 24.08 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Vitara Brezza vs Nexon Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Vitara brezza Nexon
BrandMaruti SuzukiTata
Price₹ 7.61 Lakhs₹ 7.4 Lakhs
Mileage17.0 to 18.7 kmpl17.01 to 24.08 kmpl
Engine Capacity1462 cc1199 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders43

Filters
Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
LXi
₹7.61 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Nexon
Tata Nexon
Smart 1.2 Petrol 5MT
₹7.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine Type
K15B1.2L Turbocharged Revotron Engine
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
817.44-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
138 Nm @ 4400 rpm170 Nm @ 1750-4000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
17.0317.44 kmpl
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
103 bhp @ 6000 rpm118 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoTurbocharged
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.2-
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
205 / 60 R16195 / 60 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam with Coil SpringSemi-independent, Open Profile Twist Beam with Stabiliser Bar, Coil Spring and Shock Absorber
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Coil SpringIndependent, Lower Wishbone, McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
205 / 60 R16195 / 60 R16
Ground Clearance
198208 mm
Length
39953995 mm
Wheelbase
25002498 mm
Kerb Weight
1110-
Height
16401620 mm
Width
17901804 mm
Bootspace
328382 litres
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
55 Person
Doors
55 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
4844 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Rear-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Manual
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
1-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips
Shift Indicator
YesNo
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue
Average Speed
NoYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
No-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteYes
Rub - Strips
BlackBlack
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body Kit
NoCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableInternally Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
NoNo
One Touch -Down
DriverNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
PaintedPainted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseInternal with Key
Rear Wiper
NoNo
One Touch - Up
DriverNo
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
NoYes
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cup Holders
Front Only-
Warranty (Years)
23
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNot Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000100000
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
NoLED
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
Centre-
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoOptional
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
CD Player
Yes-
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming-
Speakers
4No
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesNo
AM/FM Radio
YesNo
Head Unit Size
2 DinNot Available
DVD Playback
Yes-
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
YesNo
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Display
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
4 Star (Global NCAP)5 Star (Bharat NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Single Tone-
Driver Armrest
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Black-
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
FullFlat
Head-rests
FrontFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Front Seatback Pockets
NoNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,58,7388,37,886
Ex-Showroom Price
7,61,5007,39,990
RTO
54,69063,019
Insurance
42,04834,377
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
18,45718,009
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Stylish new design Updated infotainment system is feature richTurbo petrol-automatic offers a good performance with convenience

Cons

Infotainment screen has glitchesBuild quality could be better New HVAC controls lack haptic feedback

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Latest Car & Bike News

2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza facelift SUV will be offered with connected car features through Suzuki Connect app.
2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza facelift SUV: All features confirmed so far
24 Jun 2022
The Tata Nexon Camo edition adds new colours, unique badges and a larger screen to the compact SUV’s familiar package.
If I were buying the Tata Nexon in a special edition, this one would be my pick
7 Aug 2026
2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has been renamed as Brezza.
2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza bookings now open. Check details here
20 Jun 2022
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is one of the bestselling compact SUVs in India.
Maruti Suzuki to launch new Vitara Brezza on June 30
2 Jun 2022
Tata Nexon Camo
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  News

Latest Videos

Tata Motors will drive in the Nexon EV in a new avatar on September 14. The 2023 Nexon EV facelift comes with major updates and improved range.
2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift first drive review: Best-seller gets even better?
12 Sept 2023
Tata Nexon facelift SUV retained its safest SUV tag after sailing through the latest Global NCAP crash tests with five-star safety ratings.
Watch: Tata Nexon secures five-star safety rating at Global NCAP crash tests
14 Feb 2024
Maruti is planning to have a relook at its overall portfolio of products soon, especially the SUV segment.
Maruti may soon renew its focus on SUV segment
2 Jun 2021
The Nexon EV comes with cosmetic changes like an all-black theme, Dark Edition badging among others. The price of the Nexon EV Dark starts from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>19.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
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9 Mar 2024
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