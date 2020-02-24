Saved Articles

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza vs Tata Harrier [2019-2023]

In 2023 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Tata Harrier [2019-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
K15B2.0 L Kryotec
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
817.44817.5
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
138 Nm @ 4400 rpm350 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
17.0316.35
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
103 bhp @ 6000 rpm168 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoTurbocharged
Fuel Type
PetrolDiesel
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
11
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,58,73816,95,677
Ex-Showroom Price
7,61,50014,39,900
RTO
54,6901,86,937
Insurance
42,04868,340
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
18,45736,446

