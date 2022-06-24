Vitara Brezza vs Altroz CNG [2023-2025] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Vitara brezza Altroz cng [2023-2025] Brand Maruti Suzuki Tata Price ₹ 7.61 Lakhs ₹ 7.45 Lakhs Mileage 17.0 to 18.7 kmpl 26.2 to 26.2 kmpl Engine Capacity 1462 cc 1199 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual Cylinders 4 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Tata Altroz CNG [2023-2025], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Price starts at Rs. 7.61 Lakhs (last recorded price) for LXi, Tata Altroz CNG [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 7.45 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE. Vitara Brezza: 1462 cc engine, 17.0 to 18.7 kmpl mileage. Altroz CNG [2023-2025]: 1199 cc engine, 26.2 to 26.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.