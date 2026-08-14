Vitara Brezza vs Rapid TSI Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Vitara brezza Rapid tsi Brand Maruti Suzuki Skoda Price ₹ 7.61 Lakhs ₹ 7.79 Lakhs Mileage 17.0 to 18.7 kmpl 16.2 to 18.9 kmpl Engine Capacity 1462 cc 999 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Skoda Rapid TSI, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Price starts at Rs. 7.61 Lakhs (last recorded price) for LXi, Skoda Rapid TSI Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Rider. Vitara Brezza: 1462 cc engine, 17.0 to 18.7 kmpl mileage. Rapid TSI: 999 cc engine, 16.2 to 18.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.