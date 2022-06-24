In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Renault Triber, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Price starts at Rs. 7.61 Lakhs (last recorded price) for LXi, Renault Triber Price starts at Rs. 5.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Authentic. Vitara Brezza: 1462 cc engine, 17.0 to 18.7 kmpl mileage. Triber: 999 cc engine, 18 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Vitara Brezza vs Triber Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Vitara brezza
|Triber
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Renault
|Price
|₹ 7.61 Lakhs
|₹ 5.81 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.0 to 18.7 kmpl
|18 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1462 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3