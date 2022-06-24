In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Renault Kiger, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Price starts at Rs. 7.61 Lakhs (last recorded price) for LXi, Renault Kiger Price starts at Rs. 5.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Authentic. Vitara Brezza: 1462 cc engine, 17.0 to 18.7 kmpl mileage. Kiger: 999 cc engine, 18.24 to 20.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Vitara Brezza vs Kiger Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Vitara brezza
|Kiger
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Renault
|Price
|₹ 7.61 Lakhs
|₹ 5.81 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.0 to 18.7 kmpl
|18.24 to 20.5 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1462 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3