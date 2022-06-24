In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Nissan Magnite, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Price starts at Rs. 7.61 Lakhs (last recorded price) for LXi, Nissan Magnite Price starts at Rs. 5.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Visia B4D 1.0 Petrol MT. Vitara Brezza: 1462 cc engine, 17.0 to 18.7 kmpl mileage. Magnite: 999 cc engine, 17.9 to 24 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Vitara Brezza vs Magnite Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Vitara brezza
|Magnite
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Nissan
|Price
|₹ 7.61 Lakhs
|₹ 5.65 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.0 to 18.7 kmpl
|17.9 to 24 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1462 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3