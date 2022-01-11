Vitara Brezza vs Kicks Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Vitara brezza Kicks Brand Maruti Suzuki Nissan Price ₹ 7.61 Lakhs ₹ 9.5 Lakhs Mileage 17.0 to 18.7 kmpl 13.9 to 15.8 kmpl Engine Capacity 1462 cc 1330 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Nissan Kicks, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Price starts at Rs. 7.61 Lakhs (last recorded price) for LXi, Nissan Kicks Price starts at Rs. 9.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XL 1.5. Vitara Brezza: 1462 cc engine, 17.0 to 18.7 kmpl mileage. Kicks: 1330 cc engine, 13.9 to 15.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.