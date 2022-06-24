Vitara Brezza vs Wagon R [2019-2022] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Vitara brezza Wagon r [2019-2022] Brand Maruti Suzuki Maruti Suzuki Price ₹ 7.61 Lakhs ₹ 4.93 Lakhs Mileage 17.0 to 18.7 kmpl 21.79 kmpl Engine Capacity 1462 cc 998 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Maruti Suzuki Wagon R [2019-2022], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Price starts at Rs. 7.61 Lakhs (last recorded price) for LXi, Maruti Suzuki Wagon R [2019-2022] Price starts at Rs. 4.93 Lakhs (last recorded price) for LXi 1.0. Vitara Brezza: 1462 cc engine, 17.0 to 18.7 kmpl mileage. Wagon R [2019-2022]: 998 cc engine, 21.79 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.