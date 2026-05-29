In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Swift and Volkswagen Virtus, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Swift Price starts at Rs. 5.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for LXi, Volkswagen Virtus Price starts at Rs. 10.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT. Swift: 1197 cc engine, 24.8 to 25.7532.85 kmpl mileage. Virtus: 999 cc engine, 18.45 to 20.66 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Swift vs Virtus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Swift
|Virtus
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 5.79 Lakhs
|₹ 10.5 Lakhs
|Mileage
|24.8 to 25.7532.85 kmpl
|18.45 to 20.66 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1197 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|3