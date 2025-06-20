In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Swift and Volkswagen Polo, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Swift Price starts at Rs. 5.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for LXi, Volkswagen Polo Price starts at Rs. 5.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Trendline 1.0L MPI. Swift: 1197 cc engine, 24.8 to 25.7532.85 kmpl mileage. Polo: 999 cc engine, 16.4 to 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Swift vs Polo Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Swift
|Polo
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 5.79 Lakhs
|₹ 5.83 Lakhs
|Mileage
|24.8 to 25.7532.85 kmpl
|16.4 to 18.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1197 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|3