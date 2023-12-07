Saved Articles

Maruti Suzuki Swift vs Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

In 2023 when choosing among the Maruti Suzuki Swift and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, ...Read More

Swift
Maruti Suzuki Swift
Lxi
₹5.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Urban Cruiser Hyryder
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
E NeoDrive
₹10.86 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
113 Nm @ 4400 rpm136.8 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
23.221.12 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
89 bhp @ 6000 rpm102 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Fuel Type
PetrolMild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
Engine Type
1.2L Dual JetK15C + Mild Hybrid System
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
858950 Km
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,61,57512,55,041
Ex-Showroom Price
5,99,45010,86,000
RTO
28,8081,18,930
Insurance
32,81749,611
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
14,21926,975

    Latest News

    Suzuki had showcased the fourth generation Swift hatchback at the Japan Auto Show with several changes in design and technology. It is expected to hit Indian markets in 2024.
    Maruti Swift to offer more than 24 kmpl mileage with hybrid engine in its new avatar. Check engine details
    7 Dec 2023
    Maruti Suzuki is expected to launch the new generation Swift hatchback in India next year. The carmaker will also introduce its first ever electric car eVX in 2024.
    Swift to eVX: New upcoming cars from Maruti Suzuki stable to launch in India soon
    8 Dec 2023
    HMI collaborates with Red Bull to bring Action packed 'Urban-Downhill' to India
    Hyundai collaborates with Red Bull for a high speed mountain biking event
    27 Dec 2023
    Maruti Suzuki's Gujarat plant manufactures popular passenger vehicle models like Swift, Baleno, Dzire and Fronx.
    Maruti Suzuki's Gujarat plant achieves 30 lakh cumulative production milestone
    7 Dec 2023
    Latest Videos

    Audi has unveiled the Urbansphere Concept electric vehicle, the third and final concept from its Sphere family of EVs.
    Audi Urbansphere Concept EV: First Look
    19 Apr 2022
    Most Affordable Maruti Suzuki Hatchbacks Cars | All Things Auto
    Most Affordable Maruti Suzuki Hatchbacks Cars | All Things Auto
    18 May 2023
    A cut out view of Toyota Innova Hycross hybrid vehicle displayed at the Auto Expo 2023.
    From EVs to hybrid cars: Toyota’s key focus at the Auto Expo 2023 explained
    17 Jan 2023
    Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder is all set to launch in India in coming days. Packed with strong hybrid technology, it aims to challenge the dominance of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos in the compact SUV segment.
    Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder: First Drive Review
    28 Aug 2022
    View all
     