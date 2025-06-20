In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Swift and Toyota Rumion, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Swift Price starts at Rs. 5.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for LXi, Toyota Rumion Price starts at Rs. 9.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E. Swift: 1197 cc engine, 24.8 to 25.7532.85 kmpl mileage. Rumion: 1462 cc engine, 20.11 to 26.11 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Swift vs Rumion Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Swift
|Rumion
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 5.79 Lakhs
|₹ 9.79 Lakhs
|Mileage
|24.8 to 25.7532.85 kmpl
|20.11 to 26.11 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1197 cc
|1462 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|4