Maruti Suzuki Swift vs Tata Safari [2021-2023]

In 2023 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Swift and Tata Safari [2021-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Swift
Maruti Suzuki Swift
Lxi
₹5.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Safari [2021-2023]
Tata Safari [2021-2023]
XE
₹14.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
113 Nm @ 4400 rpm350 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
23.216.14
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
89 bhp @ 6000 rpm168 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
1.2L Dual Jet2.0 L Kryotec
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
858807
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoTurbocharged
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,61,57517,67,524
Ex-Showroom Price
5,99,45014,99,400
RTO
28,8081,94,375
Insurance
32,81773,249
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
14,21937,990

