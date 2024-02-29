In 2024 when choosing among the Maruti Suzuki Swift and Tata Punch EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and In 2024 when choosing among the Maruti Suzuki Swift and Tata Punch EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Swift Price starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Lxi and Tata Punch EV Price starts at Rs. 10.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart 3.3. Swift: 1197 cc engine, 22.38 to 30.9 kmpl mileage. Punch EV gets a battery pack of up to 25 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. Swift vs Punch EV Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Swift Punch ev Brand Maruti Suzuki Tata Price ₹ 5.99 Lakhs ₹ 10.99 Lakhs Range - 315-421 km/charge Mileage 22.38 to 30.9 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 25 kWh Engine Capacity 1197 cc - Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Charging Time - -