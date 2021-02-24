HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsSwift vs Nexon EV

Maruti Suzuki Swift vs Tata Nexon EV

Filters
Swift
Maruti Suzuki Swift
Lxi
₹5.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Nexon EV
Tata Nexon EV
Creative Plus Medium Range
₹14.74 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
113 Nm @ 4400 rpm-
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsAutomatic, Paddle Shift
Mileage (ARAI)
23.2-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
89 bhp @ 6000 rpm-
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
1.2L Dual Jet-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
858325 Km
Drivetrain
FWD-
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Steering Adjustment
Tilt-
Heater
Yes-
Cruise Control
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoReverse Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,61,57515,46,244
Ex-Showroom Price
5,99,45014,74,000
RTO
28,80812,000
Insurance
32,81759,744
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
14,21933,234

Trending cars

View allPopular Cars