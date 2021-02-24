Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Others
|Idle Start/Stop
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|113 Nm @ 4400 rpm
|-
|Transmission
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Automatic, Paddle Shift
|Mileage (ARAI)
|23.2
|-
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|89 bhp @ 6000 rpm
|-
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|-
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Electric
|Engine Type
|1.2L Dual Jet
|-
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|-
|Driving Range
|858
|325 Km
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|-
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|No
|-
|Engine
|1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|-
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|-
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt
|-
|Heater
|Yes
|-
|Cruise Control
|No
|No
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Parking Assist
|No
|Reverse Camera
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|No
|Yes
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|No
|-
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Manual)
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|No
|Manual - Internal Only
|12V Power Outlets
|Yes
|1
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|-
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|On-Road Price
|₹6,61,575
|₹15,46,244
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹5,99,450
|₹14,74,000
|RTO
|₹28,808
|₹12,000
|Insurance
|₹32,817
|₹59,744
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹14,219
|₹33,234