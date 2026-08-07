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Maruti Suzuki Swift vs Tata Nexon

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Swift and Tata Nexon, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Swift Price starts at Rs. 5.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for LXi, Tata Nexon Price starts at Rs. 7.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart 1.2 Petrol 5MT. Swift: 1197 cc engine, 24.8 to 25.7532.85 kmpl mileage. Nexon: 1199 cc engine, 17.01 to 24.08 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Swift vs Nexon Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Swift Nexon
BrandMaruti SuzukiTata
Price₹ 5.79 Lakhs₹ 7.4 Lakhs
Mileage24.8 to 25.7532.85 kmpl17.01 to 24.08 kmpl
Engine Capacity1197 cc1199 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders33

Filters
Swift
Maruti Suzuki Swift
LXi
₹5.79 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Nexon
Tata Nexon
Smart 1.2 Petrol 5MT
₹7.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Maruti Suzuki Swift Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seats Aerial View
Headlight
Top View
Rear View
Grille
Front Right View
Glovebox
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Specification
Engine Type
Z-Series1.2L Turbocharged Revotron Engine
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Electric Motor
NoNo
Driving Range
918 Km-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
111.7 Nm @ 4300 rpm170 Nm @ 1750-4000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
24.8 kmpl17.44 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
80 bhp @ 5700 rpm118 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1197 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, DOHC1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
4.8 metres-
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
165 / 80 R14195 / 60 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Front Suspension
MacPherson StrutIndependent, Lower Wishbone, McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Torsion BeamSemi-independent, Open Profile Twist Beam with Stabiliser Bar, Coil Spring and Shock Absorber
Rear Tyres
165 / 80 R14195 / 60 R16
Bootspace
265 litres382 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 litres44 litres
Ground Clearance
163 mm208 mm
Length
3860 mm3995 mm
Wheelbase
2450 mm2498 mm
Height
1520 mm1620 mm
Kerb Weight
920 kg-
Width
1735 mm1804 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Rear-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Manual
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips
Shift Indicator
YesNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue
Average Speed
NoYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoYes
Central Locking
NoYes
Panaromic Sunroof
NoNo
Rub - Strips
NoBlack
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body Kit
NoCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableInternally Adjustable
Power Windows
NoFront Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoYes
Rear Defogger
NoNo
One Touch -Down
NoNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
BlackPainted
Scuff Plates
NoOptional
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
One Touch - Up
NoNo
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
InternalInternal with Key
Driver Armrest Storage
NoYes
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cup Holders
Front Only-
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
23
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNot Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
NoNot Applicable
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
Front-
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoOptional
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenLED
Daytime Running Lights
NoLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
Optional-
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
No-
Speakers
NoNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
No-
USB Compatibility
NoNo
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Display
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
No-
Voice Command
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoYes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
NoNo
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
2 Star (Global NCAP)5 Star (Bharat NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Single Tone-
Driver Armrest
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Black-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FullFlat
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
NoNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,46,8848,37,886
Ex-Showroom Price
5,78,9007,39,990
RTO
32,15663,019
Insurance
35,32834,377
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
13,90418,009
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Excellent fuel efficiencyUpdated feature listFocus on safety additions

Cons

Sluggish three-cylinder engineNot particularly refined to drive

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