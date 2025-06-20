In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Swift and Tata Altroz CNG [2023-2025], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Swift Price starts at Rs. 5.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for LXi, Tata Altroz CNG [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 7.45 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE. Swift: 1197 cc engine, 24.8 to 25.7532.85 kmpl mileage. Altroz CNG [2023-2025]: 1199 cc engine, 26.2 to 26.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Swift vs Altroz CNG [2023-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Swift
|Altroz cng [2023-2025]
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 5.79 Lakhs
|₹ 7.45 Lakhs
|Mileage
|24.8 to 25.7532.85 kmpl
|26.2 to 26.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1197 cc
|1199 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual
|Cylinders
|3
|3