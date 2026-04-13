In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Swift and Skoda Kushaq, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Swift Price starts at Rs. 5.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for LXi, Skoda Kushaq Price starts at Rs. 10.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Classic Plus 1.0 TSI MT. Swift: 1197 cc engine, 24.8 to 25.7532.85 kmpl mileage. Kushaq: 999 cc engine, 18.72 to 19.66 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Swift vs Kushaq Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Swift
|Kushaq
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Skoda
|Price
|₹ 5.79 Lakhs
|₹ 10.69 Lakhs
|Mileage
|24.8 to 25.7532.85 kmpl
|18.72 to 19.66 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1197 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|3