hamburger icon
HomeCompare CarsSwift vs Kiger

Maruti Suzuki Swift vs Renault Kiger

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Swift and Renault Kiger, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Swift Price starts at Rs. 5.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for LXi, Renault Kiger Price starts at Rs. 5.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Authentic. Swift: 1197 cc engine, 24.8 to 25.7532.85 kmpl mileage. Kiger: 999 cc engine, 18.24 to 20.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Swift vs Kiger Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Swift Kiger
BrandMaruti SuzukiRenault
Price₹ 5.79 Lakhs₹ 5.81 Lakhs
Mileage24.8 to 25.7532.85 kmpl18.24 to 20.5 kmpl
Engine Capacity1197 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders33

Filters
Swift
Maruti Suzuki Swift
LXi
₹5.79 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Kiger
Renault Kiger
Authentic
₹5.81 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car

Maruti Suzuki Swift Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Door Handle
Taillight
Top View
Left Side View
Grille
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Engine Type
Z-Series1.0L Energy
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Electric Motor
No-
Driving Range
918 Km-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
111.7 Nm @ 4300 rpm96 Nm @ 3400-3600 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
24.8 kmpl19.17 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
80 bhp @ 5700 rpm71 bhp @ 6250 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1197 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
4.8 metres-
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
165 / 80 R14195 / 60 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Front Suspension
MacPherson StrutMcPherson Strut with Lower Triangle & Coil Spring, Anti-roll Bar & Traverse Arm
Rear Suspension
Torsion BeamTorsion Beam Axle
Rear Tyres
165 / 80 R14195 / 60 R16
Bootspace
265 litres405 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 litres40 litres
Ground Clearance
163 mm205 mm
Length
3860 mm3990 mm
Wheelbase
2450 mm2500 mm
Height
1520 mm1605 mm
Kerb Weight
920 kg-
Width
1735 mm1750 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltNo
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Manual
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
YesNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
NoYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoYes
Central Locking
NoRemote
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body Kit
NoCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableInternally Adjustable
Power Windows
NoFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoYes
Rear Defogger
NoNo
One Touch -Down
NoNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Black-
Interior Door Handles
BlackPainted
Scuff Plates
NoNo
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBlack
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront
One Touch - Up
NoNo
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
InternalNo
Driver Armrest Storage
NoYes
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front Only-
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
2No
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000No
Battery Warranty (Years)
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
NoLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoOptional
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
Optional-
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
No-
Speakers
NoNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
No-
USB Compatibility
NoNo
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Display
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
No-
Voice Command
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
NoNo
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesN0
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
2 Star (Global NCAP)Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoYes
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Single Tone-
Driver Armrest
NoYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
NoCup Holder
Split Rear Seat
No60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Interior Colours
Black-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FullFlat
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,46,8846,43,117
Ex-Showroom Price
5,78,9005,81,000
RTO
32,15632,240
Insurance
35,32829,377
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
13,90413,823
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Excellent fuel efficiencyUpdated feature listFocus on safety additions

Cons

Sluggish three-cylinder engineNot particularly refined to drive
Latest Offers
See All
On Renault Kiger: Cash offer upto INR 20,000 on Se...
Applicable on kigerauthentic & 14 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
View Offer

Trending cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

₹11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

₹13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
View allPopular Cars

Latest Car & Bike News

The current Swift on sale is in its fourth generation.
Swift celebrates 20 years, contributes to over 10% of Maruti Suzuki sales
20 Jun 2025
Looking for more space, comfort, and features after the Swift? These compact SUVs stand out.
5 compact SUVs I would honestly buy if I was upgrading from the Maruti Suzuki Swift
22 May 2026
With the lineup revision, the Kiger turbo's starting price now stands at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.89 lakh (ex-showroom).
Renault Kiger line-up expanded with four new variants, turbo trims become more affordable
24 Jun 2026
Renault India registered strong sales performance in November 2025, attributed to demand for the updated Kiger and Triber models
Triber and Kiger drive up Renault India sales growth by 30% YoY in November 2025
2 Dec 2025
The latest Swift was made narrower, taller and slightly wider while having the same wheelbase as the preceding model.
Maruti Suzuki Swift completes 20 years on road. Here are 5 reasons why the hatchback is still relevant
21 Jun 2025
The Renault Kwid now starts at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4.30 lakh, while the Kiger and Triber are priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5.76 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards
Renault Kwid, Kiger & Triber prices slashed by up to 96,000 as GST benefits kick in
6 Sept 2025
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Maruti Suzuki has introduced the new Swift hatchback which earlier made its debut in Japan. The India-spec model comes with similar changes in design and powertrain.
Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024 launched: First look
9 May 2024
Maruti Suzuki has launched the fourth generation Swift hatchback in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Under the hood, the Swift gets a new 1.2-litre 3-cylinder engine mated to 5-speed manual and 4-speed AMT gearbox.
2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift review: Is it swifter with new engine?
16 May 2024
The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift comes with a new Z Series petrol engine which replaces the old K Series unit. The new engine, now less powerful, promises to offer improved fuel efficiency.
2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift: Pros and cons explained
6 Jun 2024
Renault is expected to relaunch the new generation Duster SUV in India by 2025. The compact SUV was earlier pulled out by the French auto giant due to stricter emission norms.
India-bound 2024 Renault Duster SUV: First look
1 Dec 2023
Renault has unveiled its new compact SUV Austral for global markets.
2022 Renault Austral compact SUV: First look
9 Mar 2022
Renault Kiger and Triber's updated variants have been launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.10 lakh (ex-showroom).
Renault Kiger SUV, Triber MPV launched with updates. Check new price and features
19 Feb 2025
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux

31.99 - 36.69 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda ZR-V

Honda ZR-V

47.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Kia Syros EV

Kia Syros EV

13.5 - 20 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda New Slavia

Skoda New Slavia

12 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

51 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
MG Starlight 560

MG Starlight 560

20 - 27 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers