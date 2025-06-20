In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Swift and Nissan Magnite, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Swift Price starts at Rs. 5.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for LXi, Nissan Magnite Price starts at Rs. 5.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Visia B4D 1.0 Petrol MT. Swift: 1197 cc engine, 24.8 to 25.7532.85 kmpl mileage. Magnite: 999 cc engine, 17.9 to 24 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Swift vs Magnite Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Swift
|Magnite
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Nissan
|Price
|₹ 5.79 Lakhs
|₹ 5.65 Lakhs
|Mileage
|24.8 to 25.7532.85 kmpl
|17.9 to 24 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1197 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|3