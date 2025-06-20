In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Swift and MG Hector, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Swift Price starts at Rs. 5.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for LXi, MG Hector Price starts at Rs. 11.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Style 1.5 Turbo MT. Swift: 1197 cc engine, 24.8 to 25.7532.85 kmpl mileage. Hector: 1451 cc engine, 12.34 to 13.79 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Swift vs Hector Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Swift
|Hector
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|MG
|Price
|₹ 5.79 Lakhs
|₹ 11.99 Lakhs
|Mileage
|24.8 to 25.7532.85 kmpl
|12.34 to 13.79 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1197 cc
|1451 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|4