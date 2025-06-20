In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Swift and MG Astor, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Swift Price starts at Rs. 5.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for LXi, MG Astor Price starts at Rs. 9.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sprint. Swift: 1197 cc engine, 24.8 to 25.7532.85 kmpl mileage. Astor: 1498 cc engine, 14.82 to 15.43 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Swift vs Astor Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Swift
|Astor
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|MG
|Price
|₹ 5.79 Lakhs
|₹ 9.79 Lakhs
|Mileage
|24.8 to 25.7532.85 kmpl
|14.82 to 15.43 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1197 cc
|1498 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|4