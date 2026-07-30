In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Swift and Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Swift Price starts at Rs. 5.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for LXi, Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022] Price starts at Rs. 9.85 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Zeta MT Petrol. Swift: 1197 cc engine, 24.8 to 25.7532.85 kmpl mileage. XL6 [2019-2022]: 1462 cc engine, 17.99 to 19.01 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Swift vs XL6 [2019-2022] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Swift
|Xl6 [2019-2022]
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 5.79 Lakhs
|₹ 9.85 Lakhs
|Mileage
|24.8 to 25.7532.85 kmpl
|17.99 to 19.01 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1197 cc
|1462 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|4