Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] vs Toyota Yaris

In 2024 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] and Toyota Yaris, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Lxi, Toyota Yaris Price starts at Rs. 9.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) for J MT OPT. Swift [2021-2024]: 1197 cc engine, 22.38 to 30.9 kmpl mileage. Yaris: 1496 cc engine, 17.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Swift [2021-2024] vs Yaris Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Swift [2021-2024] Yaris
BrandMaruti SuzukiToyota
Price₹ 5.99 Lakhs₹ 9.16 Lakhs
Mileage22.38 to 30.9 kmpl17.1 kmpl
Engine Capacity1197 cc1496 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Swift [2021-2024]
Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024]
Lxi
₹5.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Yaris
Toyota Yaris
J MT OPT
₹9.16 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
113 Nm @ 4400 rpm140 Nm @ 4200 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
23.217.1
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
89 bhp @ 6000 rpm106 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
1.2L Dual Jet1.5L Dual VVT-i Engine
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
858-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoNo
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1496 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
4.85.1
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
165 / 80 R14185 / 60 R15
Wheels
Steel RimsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Torsion BeamTorsion beam with stabiliser
Front Suspension
MacPherson StrutMcPherson Strut with stabiliser
Rear Tyres
165 / 80 R14185 / 60 R15
Length
38454425
Wheelbase
24502550
Kerb Weight
8751090
Height
15301495
Width
17351730
No of Seating Rows
22
Bootspace
268476
Seating Capacity
55
Doors
54
Fuel Tank Capacity
3742
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlCommon Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
NoAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
NoNo
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue
Average Speed
NoYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
No2 Way
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,61,57510,21,641
Ex-Showroom Price
5,99,4509,16,000
RTO
28,80864,150
Insurance
32,81740,991
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
14,21921,959
Expert Rating
-

Hindustan Times
Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024]null | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Tata Punchnull | Petrol | Manual,Automatic6 - 10.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Swift [2021-2024] vs Punch
Hindustan Times
Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024]null | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Maruti Suzuki Dzirenull | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic6.51 - 9.39 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Swift [2021-2024] vs Dzire

