In 2024 when choosing among the Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Lxi and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Price starts at Rs. 11.14 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E NeoDrive. Swift [2021-2024]: 1197 cc engine, 22.38 to 30.9 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser Hyryder: 1462 cc engine, 20.58 to 27.97 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Swift [2021-2024] vs Urban Cruiser Hyryder Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Swift [2021-2024]
|Urban cruiser hyryder
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 5.99 Lakhs
|₹ 11.14 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|950 km/charge
|Mileage
|22.38 to 30.9 kmpl
|20.58 to 27.97 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1197 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-