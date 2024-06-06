In 2024 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] and Toyota Rumion, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Lxi, Toyota Rumion Price starts at Rs. 10.44 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for G AT. Swift [2021-2024]: 1197 cc engine, 22.38 to 30.9 kmpl mileage. Rumion: 1462 cc engine, 20.11 to 26.11 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Swift [2021-2024] vs Rumion Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Swift [2021-2024]
|Rumion
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 5.99 Lakhs
|₹ 10.44 Lakhs
|Mileage
|22.38 to 30.9 kmpl
|20.11 to 26.11 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1197 cc
|1462 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4